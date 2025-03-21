Rangers Look to Rebound against Attack in Regular-Season Home Finale

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are set to play in their final regular season home game for Billet/Fan Appreciation Night at The Aud on Friday against the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Promotions:

Join the Kitchener Rangers this Friday against the Owen Sound Attack for Billet/Fan Appreciation Night, as we give thanks and celebrate our incredible supporters/billet families in our final regular-season home game of the 2024-25 season! Don't miss the action and one last chance to cheer on the Rangers at The Aud before playoffs. Be there!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

These two teams faced off just six days ago at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound, with the Rangers earning a come-from-behind 3-2 victory on the road. Although Adrian Misaljevic got on the board first for Kitchener, scoring 7:48 into the first period, Owen Sound would counter with a goal late in the frame before striking again early in the second for a 2-1 lead. In the third, Cameron Arquette evened things up for the Blueshirts before Luke Ellinas netted the game-winner at 11:26, securing the Rangers' fourth straight win. In net, Jason Schaubel made 20 saves, posting a .909 save percentage in the win and improving to a 10-2-1-2 record this season.

Over the Years:

Friday's matchup is the eighth and final between Kitchener and Owen Sound, with the Rangers going 5-0-1-1 in seven previous games against the Attack this season - yet to lose in regulation. In the 2023-24 season, the Blueshirts ended with a slight record edge of 5-3-0-0. Over the last five years, the Rangers have a commendable record of 24-11-4-2 overall, going 12-7-1-0 on home ice when the visiting Attack plays in Kitchener.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (46-14-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers' four-game win streak and nine-game point streak came to an end on Tuesday night at The Aud, as they fell 2-1 in a tightly contested matchup against the London Knights. The game started with back-to-back powerbplay goals, as the Knights struck first in the opening frame with one goal being scored in each period. In the second, captain Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) continued his recent surge in production, scoring the Rangers' lone goal with assists from Jakub Chromiak and Luca Romano on the man advantage. With the score tied heading into the final frame, the Knights netted the game-winner just 4:29 into the third, securing a 2-1 victory. It wasn't a particularly busy night for Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons, who made 14 saves on 16 shots.

It was a chippy night at The Aud, with both teams finding the back of the net once on the power play. London finished 1-for-3, while Kitchener went 1-for-4. After 66 games, the Rangers' power play sits at an efficient 22.3%, while their penalty kill remains strong at 84.6%.

Rangers to Watch

Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) has two goals, four assists, and six points in his last six games - making him a key player to watch. The veteran defenceman is tied for third on the Rangers in first goals (3) and has accumulated six goals, 15 assists, and 21 points this season. As the captain, Andonovski has provided stability on the backend through his gritty playstyle, helping lead the young Rangers blueline to the second least goals against through 66 games (179). Andonovski has picked up an assist in six previous games against the Attack this year.

Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) has two goals, four assists, and six points in five games against the Attack this season including a three-point night against Owen Sound in February. In his first season in the blue, red, and white, Humphreys has added an extra layer to the Rangers' offence, contributing 10 goals, 21 assists, and 31 points in 27 games. The Colorado Avalanche prospect has three points (2G, 1A) in his last three games, scoring in five of his last seven appearances - making him a player to watch at the Aud on Friday.

After picking up an assist on Tuesday, Luca Romano has recorded six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games. The sophomore forward has taken a step in his production this season, doubling his numbers in goals (25), assists (26), and points (51) compared to his freshman campaign. Against the Attack this year, Romano has six points (4G, 2A) in seven games, and he'll look to finish his strong 2024-25 season on a high note. With his recent surge and continued growth, Romano is set to be a key contributor for the Rangers in their final two-game regular-season stretch.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (25-34-4-3)

Eighth in the Western Conference, 16th in the OHL

The Attack got back in the win column on Thursday night, earning a 3-1 victory on the road over the Barrie Colts, bringing them one step closer to a postseason berth. It was a goaltending duel, with Owen Sound netminder Carter George stealing the show as the game's first star, turning aside 42 shots. At the other end, Barrie's Sam Hillebrandt was equally impressive, making 40 saves in a valiant effort and earning the game's second star.

The Attack struck first in the opening period, but the game remained a tight, low-scoring affair until the third. Just 1:18 into the final period, the Colts drew even with the equalizer. It wasn't until Bruce McDonald broke through at the 16:33 mark, giving the Attack a one-goal advantage. As Barrie was pressing for the tie, Owen Sound sealed the deal with an empty-netter just over two minutes later for a 3-1 final.

Special teams were a non-factor. There were seven power play opportunities split between the two teams, but neither team was able to convert. Owen Sound went 0-for-3 while Barrie was held scoreless on four chances. With 66 games in the books, the Attack head to Kitchener with a power play percentage of 15.8% and a penalty kill success rate of 82.1%. Following their game against the Rangers, their final road game of the season, the Attack will finish their 2024-25 regular season in Owen Sound on home ice against the Guelph Storm on Saturday.

Attack to Watch:

Landen Hookey had his three-game point streak snapped against the Rangers last Saturday, in which he had amassed two goals, three assists, and five points. This season, Hookey has led the charge for the Attack, who are trekking forward to claim a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Hookey leads the team in goals (32), assists (36), and points (68), totaling two goals, five assists, and a seven-point total in seven games against the Blueshirts this year. The Rangers have kept the veteran forward scoreless in the last two meetings and will look to continue that trend on Friday.

Despite less production in February and March, Bruce McDonald has four points in his last three games, scoring goals in back-to-back-to-back games and adding a helper. In the latest showdown with Kitchener, McDonald secured a goal - his first point in six games against the Rangers this season. The junior forward has nine goals, 18 assists, 27 points, and is tied for third on Attack in power play assists (6) this season. As the regular season winds down, McDonald will look to build on this momentum to end the year.

Pierce Mbuyi has been everything and more for the Attack this season. The former first-round pick recently set a franchise record against the Guelph Storm for the most points (48) scored by a rookie. In 61 games, Mbuyi has 28 goals and 48 points, the second most on the Attack in the 2024-25 campaign. Mbuyi has three goals against the Rangers in six matchups, all coming in one game as a hat-trick on February 7th. Needing every point they can get, Mbuyi is a player to watch on Friday.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack has one player who has been drafted into the NHL. Goaltender Carter George was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Owen Sound Attack will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Friday's home finale, the Rangers will wrap up the 2024-25 regular season with a Sunday matinee at the Sleeman Centre against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 2:07 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.