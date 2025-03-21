Jake Karabela Commits to the Ohio State University

Overage forward Jake Karabela has committed to The Ohio State University for the 2025-2026 season.

Guelph native Jake Karabela was selected 32nd overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He's appeared in 247 games for the Storm, scoring 66 goals and adding 105 assists for 171 points (Stats as of March 21, 2025).

"I'm very excited to get the chance to play hockey and continue my academics at The Ohio State University," said Jake Karabela. "I think it's pretty cool knowing I was able to play junior hockey in the OHL and still get a chance to play NCAA. I look forward to the challenge ahead and making the most of this opportunity to help get me to where I want to be.".

Ohio State University is a public university located in Columbus, Ohio. Their Men's Hockey team, the Buckeyes, are an NCAA Division 1 program that competes in the Big 10 Conference along with Michigan State, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

