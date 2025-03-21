Spirit, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Raise over $100K Via 'Hockey for the Homeless'

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - For 13 seasons, the Saginaw Spirit and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan have combined efforts for a "Hockey for the Homeless" night, raising funds to assist the region's homeless population. On March 8th, 2025, the annual event raised a record of $101,085.

"The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan proudly partnered with the Saginaw Spirit for another great Hockey for the Homeless game night event, providing emergency shelter services for our most vulnerable population," said CEO Dan Streeter. "We are grateful to Craig Goslin, Kae Pankow, and the entire Spirit organization who helped make Hockey for the Homeless an exciting and rewarding experience for our donors, volunteers, and community."

Of the total amount raised, just over $16K was generated from the team's post-game specialty jersey auction. The 2025 Hockey for the Homeless Jerseys were designed in part by the Spirit players and became the most successful auction in team history.

"Remarkable results are most often produced by remarkable people," said Spirit president and managing partner Craig Goslin. "Dan Streeter, the staffs of the Rescue Ministries and the Saginaw Spirit fulfill the description of 'remarkable' in spades. I'm proud of our players for coming out postgame and delivering the top game-worn charitable jersey auction in our 23-year history. High character and talent surround all of the aforementioned and I'm honored to be side by side with them."

Since the inaugural Hockey for the Homeless event, the Spirit and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan have combined to raise over $665K to provide emergency shelter services for the homeless in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

