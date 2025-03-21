Spirit, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Raise over $100K Via 'Hockey for the Homeless'
March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - For 13 seasons, the Saginaw Spirit and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan have combined efforts for a "Hockey for the Homeless" night, raising funds to assist the region's homeless population. On March 8th, 2025, the annual event raised a record of $101,085.
"The Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan proudly partnered with the Saginaw Spirit for another great Hockey for the Homeless game night event, providing emergency shelter services for our most vulnerable population," said CEO Dan Streeter. "We are grateful to Craig Goslin, Kae Pankow, and the entire Spirit organization who helped make Hockey for the Homeless an exciting and rewarding experience for our donors, volunteers, and community."
Of the total amount raised, just over $16K was generated from the team's post-game specialty jersey auction. The 2025 Hockey for the Homeless Jerseys were designed in part by the Spirit players and became the most successful auction in team history.
"Remarkable results are most often produced by remarkable people," said Spirit president and managing partner Craig Goslin. "Dan Streeter, the staffs of the Rescue Ministries and the Saginaw Spirit fulfill the description of 'remarkable' in spades. I'm proud of our players for coming out postgame and delivering the top game-worn charitable jersey auction in our 23-year history. High character and talent surround all of the aforementioned and I'm honored to be side by side with them."
Since the inaugural Hockey for the Homeless event, the Spirit and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan have combined to raise over $665K to provide emergency shelter services for the homeless in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Steelheads Defenceman Stevie Leskovar Signs with Minnesota Wild - Brampton Steelheads
- Jake Karabela Commits to the Ohio State University - Guelph Storm
- Spirit, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Raise over $100K Via 'Hockey for the Homeless' - Saginaw Spirit
- Ben Hrebik Claims Gord Bones Memorial Trophy - Barrie Colts
- Kingston Hosts Brantford as the Race for the Eastern Conference Comes to a Head - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Look to Rebound against Attack in Regular-Season Home Finale - Kitchener Rangers
- Gens Look to Bounce Back against Wolves - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Spirit, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Raise over $100K Via 'Hockey for the Homeless'
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds
- Spirit Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule against Erie
- Regular Season Finale vs. Flint Sold Out