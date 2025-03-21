Generals Secure 4-1 Victory in Final Road Game of Regular Season

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals hit the road for their final away game of the 2024-25 regular season, facing off against the Sudbury Wolves. Coming off a tough 5-1 loss to the North Bay Battalion on Thursday, the Generals had already secured the No. 4 playoff seed and a first-round matchup against the No. 5 Brampton Steelheads. Meanwhile, Sudbury was battling for positioning between the No. 6 and 7 seeds. Although Oshawa's playoff spot was locked in, they were determined to build momentum heading into the postseason, and they did just that, closing out their road schedule with a 4-1 victory.

The first period saw Oshawa's Zackary Sandhu open the scoring, netting his ninth of the season just two and a half minutes into the game. Sandhu fired a shot past Wolves goaltender Finn Marshall, with assists from Owen Griffin and Lauri Sinivuori. Then, five minutes later, Flyers prospect Noah Powell extended the lead with a power-play goal, also his ninth of the season. Powell capitalized on a feed from Islanders prospect Calum Ritchie and Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli, giving the Generals a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

The second period began with a bang as Luca Marrelli scored less than a minute in, netting his 19th goal of the season and second point of the night. He was assisted by Colby Barlow (WPG) and Noah Powell, giving the Generals a 3-0 lead. Sudbury answered four minutes later as Rowan Henderson slipped one past Generals goaltender Jacob Oster for his 11th goal of the season, narrowing the gap to 3-1 as the teams headed into the final frame.

The final period saw no goals for most of the frame, but plenty of power plays and penalty kills for both teams. However with just 1:42 remaining, Oshawa's Lauri Sinivuori scored a shorthanded goal, his 16th of the season, sealing a 4-1 victory for the Generals.

