Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m.

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 66 - Firebirds at Sting

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Sam McCue scored for the fourth consecutive game but the Firebirds got no other goals as they were clipped by the Guelph Storm, 2-1 on Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 25 saves on 27 shots as the Firebirds lost their third consecutive game.

THE BIRDS ARE IN: Flint officially clinched a spot in the OHL Playoffs on Thursday night when the Sting lost to the Windsor Spitfires, 5-0, mathematically eliminating Sarnia from surpassing Flint. The Firebirds can clinch the sixth seed and cement a first-round match-up with the Kitchener Rangers with a win in any of their final three games.

PENALTIES BEWARE: The Firebirds enter action on Friday night having killed off 25 consecutive penalties. The Birds are 32-for-33 on the penalty kill in their last 13 games and have risen their season-long PK percentage from 75.3%, which was the 17th-best in the OHL, to 78.3%, which is the 13th-best. Flint has not allowed a power play goal since Windsor's Ryan Abraham scored in the third period of Flint's 5-4 win over the Spitfires on February 22

LIGHTING THE LAMP: Sam McCue returned from an eight-game absence on March 8 against the Sarnia Sting and in the four games he has played since has managed seven goals. McCue recorded a hat trick against Sarnia on March 8, and has scored in each of his four games since returning from injury. He leads the Firebirds with 34 goals and is now one point clear of Kaden Pitre for the team lead with 53 points.

THE SEASON SERIES: Flint leads the season series with Sarnia, 5-1-0-1. The first five games between the Firebirds and the Sting were decided by just one goal but Flint has won each of the last two by a final score of 6-2.

ODDS AND ENDS: Sarnia is on a six-game losing streak...the Sting can be eliminated from playoff contention tonight. If Owen Sound beats Kitchener and Sarnia loses in regulation, OT or a shootout, the Sting will be eliminated. Sarnia can also be eliminated with a regulation loss and an Owen Sound OT or shootout loss.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will finish the regular season with back-to-back games against the Saginaw Spirit. The first is on Saturday in Flint and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.