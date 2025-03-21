Firebirds Lose in Sarnia, 5-2

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SARNIA, Ont. - Artem Frolov had a goal and an assist and Josh Colosimo scored but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the Sarnia Sting, 5-2 on Friday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sarnia opened the scoring with a power play tally in the first period. Mitch Young took a pass at the top of the right circle and fired a shot that beat Noah Bender high to make the score 1-0.

Flint answered four minutes later with a power play goal of its own. Frolov carried the puck from the blue line to the high slot and reared back for a slap shot. It flew through traffic, banked off the inside of the left post and went in to tie the game at one.

The Sting answered though with two more later in the first. First, Ruslan Karimov finished on the back door off a rebound. Then, Beckham Edwards sent a shot on net that Bender blocked but the rebound popped to a trailing Tyson Doucette. He sent it home and the Sarnia lead grew to 3-1.

The Firebirds cut into that lead in the first minute of the second period. Jack D'Arcy fed Frolov at the point and he slung a wrist shot on net. Colosimo deflected the shot and sent it bouncing through Nick Surzycia to make it 3-2.

Sarnia would take control again with a pair of early third period goals, scored less than a minute apart. Doucette fired home a wrist shot from the left circle for his second of the game. Ryan Brown then swept home a loose puck in the crease and the Sting lead was 5-2.

Flint dropped to 28-32-2-3 with its fourth loss in a row while Sarnia improved to 22-32-6-7.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Artem Frolov recorded his first multi-point game of the season and the third of his OHL career...Noah Bender made 34 saves on 39 shots in his third start since February 1...Flint finished the season series with Saria, 5-2-0-1.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return home on Saturday night to take on the Saginaw Spirit. It's Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Dover Doors, and the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free mini cowbell, courtesy of Dover Doors. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

