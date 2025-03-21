Firebirds Lose in Sarnia, 5-2
March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
SARNIA, Ont. - Artem Frolov had a goal and an assist and Josh Colosimo scored but the Flint Firebirds were beaten by the Sarnia Sting, 5-2 on Friday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.
HOW IT HAPPENED:
Sarnia opened the scoring with a power play tally in the first period. Mitch Young took a pass at the top of the right circle and fired a shot that beat Noah Bender high to make the score 1-0.
Flint answered four minutes later with a power play goal of its own. Frolov carried the puck from the blue line to the high slot and reared back for a slap shot. It flew through traffic, banked off the inside of the left post and went in to tie the game at one.
The Sting answered though with two more later in the first. First, Ruslan Karimov finished on the back door off a rebound. Then, Beckham Edwards sent a shot on net that Bender blocked but the rebound popped to a trailing Tyson Doucette. He sent it home and the Sarnia lead grew to 3-1.
The Firebirds cut into that lead in the first minute of the second period. Jack D'Arcy fed Frolov at the point and he slung a wrist shot on net. Colosimo deflected the shot and sent it bouncing through Nick Surzycia to make it 3-2.
Sarnia would take control again with a pair of early third period goals, scored less than a minute apart. Doucette fired home a wrist shot from the left circle for his second of the game. Ryan Brown then swept home a loose puck in the crease and the Sting lead was 5-2.
Flint dropped to 28-32-2-3 with its fourth loss in a row while Sarnia improved to 22-32-6-7.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Artem Frolov recorded his first multi-point game of the season and the third of his OHL career...Noah Bender made 34 saves on 39 shots in his third start since February 1...Flint finished the season series with Saria, 5-2-0-1.
UP NEXT:
The Firebirds return home on Saturday night to take on the Saginaw Spirit. It's Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Dover Doors, and the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free mini cowbell, courtesy of Dover Doors. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Flint Firebirds' Urban Podrekar in action
(Metcalfe Photography)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025
- Mangone Scores Twice, Spirit Comeback Falls Short Against Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Hit Century Point Mark With 3-2 Win Over Owen Sound - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Lose in Sarnia, 5-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Secure 4-1 Victory in Final Road Game of Regular Season - Oshawa Generals
- Leenders Earns 4-0 Shutout Win to Give Bulldogs East Division Crown - Brantford Bulldogs
- Matejicek Scores as Steelheads Beat Petes in Brampton - Peterborough Petes
- Steelheads Defenceman Stevie Leskovar Signs with Minnesota Wild - Brampton Steelheads
- Jake Karabela Commits to the Ohio State University - Guelph Storm
- Spirit, Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Raise over $100K Via 'Hockey for the Homeless' - Saginaw Spirit
- Ben Hrebik Claims Gord Bones Memorial Trophy - Barrie Colts
- Kingston Hosts Brantford as the Race for the Eastern Conference Comes to a Head - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Look to Rebound against Attack in Regular-Season Home Finale - Kitchener Rangers
- Gens Look to Bounce Back against Wolves - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds Lose in Sarnia, 5-2
- Game Day, Game 66, Firebirds at Sting - 7:05 p.m.
- Firebirds Sign U18 Draft Pick Josh Bonnyman
- Congratulations to Makayla McDaniels and Jason Croucher, the 2025 Flint Firebirds Foundation Teachers of the Year
- Storm Drop Firebirds, 2-1