Rangers Hit Century Point Mark With 3-2 Win Over Owen Sound

March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham on game night

Kitchener, ON - For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Kitchener Rangers have tallied 100 points in a single season. It is also just the fourth time in team history a Ranger team has reached that point mark. After surrendering the opening goal, Kitchener outscored the Attack two-goals-to-one in the third period to earn their 26th home win of the season and finish with a 0.765 win percentage on home ice this season.

Landen Hookey of the Attack opened the scoring early in the second period, before Christian Humphreys got a power play marker with 53 seconds left in the middle frame. Jack Pridham and Trent Swick connected to give Kitchener their first lead of the game at the 7:48 mark of the third period. Pierce Mbuyi tied things up on an Owen Sound power play to draw the game even at 2-2. Just under two minutes later, Trent Swick set up Jack Pridham for the game-winning goal with the Rangers locking it down for the final 6:20 of the game.

Attendance: 7, 081

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 0, OS 1

1:51 Landen Hookey (33) - Pierce Mbuyi, Braedyn Rogers

KIT 1, OS 1 - PPG

19:17 Christian Humphreys (11) - Cameron Reid, Jack Pridham

3rd Period

KIT 2, OS 1

7:48 Trent Swick (27) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

KIT 2, OS 2 - PPG

12:05 Pierce Mbuyi (29) - Bruce McDonald, David Bedkowski

KIT 3, OS 2 - GWG

13:40 Jack Pridham (27) - Trent Swick, Max Dirracolo

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Pridham (1G, 2A)

Second Star: Jackson Parsons (26 Saves)

Third Star: Matthew Koprowski (36 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 39 - OS 28

Power play: KIT 1/4 - OS 1/7

FO%: KIT 55% - OS 45%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/28 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Matthew Koprowski (OS) - 36/39 Saves, Three Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After Friday's home finale, the Rangers will wrap up the 2024-25 regular season with a Sunday matinee at the Sleeman Centre against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 2:07 p.m.

