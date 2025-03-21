Rangers Hit Century Point Mark With 3-2 Win Over Owen Sound
March 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Kitchener Rangers have tallied 100 points in a single season. It is also just the fourth time in team history a Ranger team has reached that point mark. After surrendering the opening goal, Kitchener outscored the Attack two-goals-to-one in the third period to earn their 26th home win of the season and finish with a 0.765 win percentage on home ice this season.
Landen Hookey of the Attack opened the scoring early in the second period, before Christian Humphreys got a power play marker with 53 seconds left in the middle frame. Jack Pridham and Trent Swick connected to give Kitchener their first lead of the game at the 7:48 mark of the third period. Pierce Mbuyi tied things up on an Owen Sound power play to draw the game even at 2-2. Just under two minutes later, Trent Swick set up Jack Pridham for the game-winning goal with the Rangers locking it down for the final 6:20 of the game.
Attendance: 7, 081
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 0, OS 1
1:51 Landen Hookey (33) - Pierce Mbuyi, Braedyn Rogers
KIT 1, OS 1 - PPG
19:17 Christian Humphreys (11) - Cameron Reid, Jack Pridham
3rd Period
KIT 2, OS 1
7:48 Trent Swick (27) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
KIT 2, OS 2 - PPG
12:05 Pierce Mbuyi (29) - Bruce McDonald, David Bedkowski
KIT 3, OS 2 - GWG
13:40 Jack Pridham (27) - Trent Swick, Max Dirracolo
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jack Pridham (1G, 2A)
Second Star: Jackson Parsons (26 Saves)
Third Star: Matthew Koprowski (36 Saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 39 - OS 28
Power play: KIT 1/4 - OS 1/7
FO%: KIT 55% - OS 45%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/28 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Matthew Koprowski (OS) - 36/39 Saves, Three Goals Against
UP NEXT:
After Friday's home finale, the Rangers will wrap up the 2024-25 regular season with a Sunday matinee at the Sleeman Centre against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 2:07 p.m.
Kitchener Rangers' Christian Humphreys and Jack Pridham on game night
(Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)


