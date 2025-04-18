Game Preview: Kitchener in Windsor for Game 5

April 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener as the teams set to face off in Game 5. The Spitfires have solidified themselves in the drivers' seat with three wins in a row but could not hold back the Rangers on Wednesday night. The Spitfires hold a 3-1 series lead heading into game 5 tonight at the WFCU Centre.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream:OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio:AM800

Series Recap:

Game 1 (April 10): Windsor controlled the game with a 5-1 victory. Noah Morneau had two goals, and rookie defenceman Andrew Robinson scored his first career OHL goal. The Spitfires outshot the Rangers 22-19.

Game 2 (April 12): The Spitfires continued their offensive surge, winning 5-1 again. Conor Walton scored the game-winner, and Abraham had two goals. Cole Davis tallied two assists in the contest.

Game 3 (April 14): The Spitfires would take a stranglehold on the series with a 6-3 win. Captain Liam Greentree had a historic night recording 5 goals and adding an assist for 6 points. Ilya Protas had 1 goal and 3 assists.

Game 4 (April 16): The Rangers with their backs against the wall would come out with a 3-0 win. Jackson Parsons stopped all 24 shots as Ellinas recorded a hat-trick.

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. The powerplay has been dynamic throughout the first round and the first three games will continue to provide a boost to the offence.

Ilya Protas (Washington) and Liam Greentree (LA Kings) both lead the OHL Playoffs in points with 24. Protas has 4 goals and 20 assists.

Liam Greentree (LA Kings) has 14 goals and 10 assists. Greentree leads playoff goal scorers.

Liam Greentree was the hero in game 3 as he scored 5 goals and tallied an assist in a 6-3 win. Greentree set a new Spitfire goals in a playoff game record as he surpassed Ernie Godden who had 4 back in 1981.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter, through the first round Costanzo went 4-0-1 and has added three more wins. Costanzo leads playoff stats with 1.99GAA and a .923 SV%.

Scouting the Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. The Rangers group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

In the playoffs, Trent Swick (Vegas GK) leads the team with 10 points (4g, 6a) and is closely followed by Luke Ellinas (Ottawa) who has 8 points (4g, 4a). Ellinas powered the Rangers offence in Game 4 with a hat-trick.

In goal, the Rangers have gone with overager Jackson Parsons who has solidified himself as one of the leagues best goalies and recently won the overager player of the year award. Parsons played in 52 regular season games and had a 2.24GAA and SV% of .920. In the playoffs, Parsons played in all 8 games going 5-4-0 and has a 2.54GAA and .900 SV%.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Home Crowd: Windsor has been dominate at home during the regular season and playoffs. The home crowd will be antsy for a win tonight on home ice as the crowd will be sure to get into in.

