Round Two, Game Five Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

April 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Windsor, ON - After keeping their playoff hopes alive on Wednesday, the Kitchener Rangers head back to WFCU Centre on Friday for another must-win Game 5 against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 4:

The Rangers stayed alive in the 2025 OHL Playoffs on Wednesday night, blanking the Spitfires 3-0 at The Aud to pick up their first win of the series. After a scoreless first period, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) broke the ice 1:54 into the second to give the Blueshirts a one-goal advantage. Before the middle frame would close, Ellinas picked up his second of the night, doubling Kitchener's lead entering the third. With teams trading shots and chances in the final 20 minutes, Ellinas secured a hat-trick with an empty-netter at 16:46 - putting a bow on a Game 4 victory for the Rangers. Jakub Chromiak, Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Luca Romano, and Cameron Mercer added assists in the game.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (1-3-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has officially arrived in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, securing a hat-trick on Wednesday against the Spitfires. The forward enters Game 5 on a four-game point streak, collecting four goals, three assists, and seven points over that span. In both appearances against Windsor, Ellinas has at least one goal in each and four total. In the postseason, Ellinas has picked up at least a point in five of seven games, totaling four goals and four assists for an eight-point total. He'll look to repeat his efforts in Game 5 on Friday.

After registering a primary assist in Game 4, Cameron Mercer enters Game 5 on a two-game point streak for his first points in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Mercer is heating up at the right time, scoring a goal and an assist in Games 3 and 4 against the Spitfires. Needing another win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Mercer will look to add to his six-point total in 36 career postseason games on Friday.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In Game 4, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons earned his first career postseason shutout, stopping all 24 shots against Windsor and earning the game's second star. In nine starts in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons has a 5-4-0-0 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Parsons delivered when the Rangers needed him, and they'll turn to the veteran netminder again in Game 5 for another must-win matchup.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (3-1-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Ryan Abraham has played in all nine of the Spitfires' games in the postseason, collecting four goals, five assists, and nine points for point-per-game production. Abraham has picked up two multi-goal and three multi-point games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Against Kitchener, he has been effective, scoring two goals, three assists, and five points through four games. As Windsor looks to close out the series on home ice, Abraham will aim to help punch their ticket to the next round.

Although he was held off the scoresheet in Game 4, Anthony Cristoforo has had a notable series against the Rangers thus far, registering one goal, three assists, and four points in four games. Appearing in seven postseason games this year, Cristoforo has at least a point in five, totaling one goal, five assists, and six points. Cristoforo will look to make an impact in Game 5 by generating more scoring chances.

Goaltending:

Costanzo

Despite a Game 4 defeat, Joey Costanzo turned aside 32 of 34 shots on Wednesday, posting a .941 save percentage in the loss. It marked just his second loss this postseason, with a record of 7-1-1, a goals-against average of 1.99, and a save percentage of .923 in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. With a chance to advance on Friday, Costanzo will look to deliver another steady performance between the pipes.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire second-round series vs the Windsor Spitfires will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

