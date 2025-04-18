Kitchener Takes Game 5 - 5-2, Game 6 on Sunday

April 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON - The Kitchener Rangers were in town on Friday night for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Spitfires took a 3-0 series lead in the first 3 games but lost in Game 4, 3-0. On Friday, the Spitfires were down a lot of players and unfortunately could not contain the Rangers as they won 5-2.

In the first period, the Rangers would control the pace of play and put pressure on the Spitfires. Just over five minutes in, the Rangers would strike on a 2 on 1 as Pridham scored his 4th goal of the playoffs. The Rangers outshot the Spitfires 8-4 in the frame.

In the second period, the Rangers continued their offence and would score the games next two goals to take a 3-0 lead. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would score as Protas found the back of the net. The Rangers would respond a few minutes later and take a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires would score off a weird bounce as Eichler got credit for the goal. This cut the lead to 4-2 with over 14 minutes to play. The Spitfires would try to get the games next goal but the Rangers would seal it with an empty net goal. The Rangers won Game 5 by a score of 5-2.

The Spitfires and Rangers are back in action for Game 6 in Kitchener on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.