Rangers Take Down Spitfires, Force Game 6 in Kitchener Sunday Night
April 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham and Trent Swick on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Natalie Shaver/OHL)
Windsor, ON - The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and wouldn't look back as they stave off elimination for a second straight game defeating the Windsor Spitfires by a score of 5-2.
Trent Swick and Christian Humphreys lead the way each recording a three-point night. Captain, Matthew Andonovski was a stable force on the backend with a +4 rating in the game while also contributing two assists. Jackson Parsons made 21 saves to help secure the Rangers victory.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, WSR 0
5:28 Jack Pridham (4) - Christian Humphreys
2nd Period
KIT 2, WSR 0
8:14 Trent Swick (5) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
KIT 3, WSR 0 - GWG
13:02 Christian Humphreys (3) - Trent Swick, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 3, WSR 1
16:46 Ilya Protas (5) - Noah Morneau, Andrew Robinson
KIT 4, WSR 1
18:26 Luca Romano (3) - Luke Ellinas
3rd Period
KIT 4, WSR 2
5:14 Josef Eichler (1) - Unassisted
KIT 5, WSR 2 - ENG
19:02 Trent Swick (6) - Matthew Andonovski
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)
Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 2A)
Third Star: Ilya Protas (WSR)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 21 - WSR 23
Power play: KIT 0/5 - WSR 0/4
FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 18/22 Saves, Four Goals Against
UP NEXT: The Rangers have forced a Game 6 back at The Aud Sunday night with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
