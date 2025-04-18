Rangers Take Down Spitfires, Force Game 6 in Kitchener Sunday Night

April 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham and Trent Swick on game night

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Natalie Shaver/OHL) Kitchener Rangers' Jack Pridham and Trent Swick on game night(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Natalie Shaver/OHL)

Windsor, ON - The Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and wouldn't look back as they stave off elimination for a second straight game defeating the Windsor Spitfires by a score of 5-2.

Trent Swick and Christian Humphreys lead the way each recording a three-point night. Captain, Matthew Andonovski was a stable force on the backend with a +4 rating in the game while also contributing two assists. Jackson Parsons made 21 saves to help secure the Rangers victory.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, WSR 0

5:28 Jack Pridham (4) - Christian Humphreys

2nd Period

KIT 2, WSR 0

8:14 Trent Swick (5) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

KIT 3, WSR 0 - GWG

13:02 Christian Humphreys (3) - Trent Swick, Matthew Andonovski

KIT 3, WSR 1

16:46 Ilya Protas (5) - Noah Morneau, Andrew Robinson

KIT 4, WSR 1

18:26 Luca Romano (3) - Luke Ellinas

3rd Period

KIT 4, WSR 2

5:14 Josef Eichler (1) - Unassisted

KIT 5, WSR 2 - ENG

19:02 Trent Swick (6) - Matthew Andonovski

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 2A)

Third Star: Ilya Protas (WSR)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 21 - WSR 23

Power play: KIT 0/5 - WSR 0/4

FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 18/22 Saves, Four Goals Against

UP NEXT: The Rangers have forced a Game 6 back at The Aud Sunday night with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

