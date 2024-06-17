Cobras Announce John Kane as Majority Owner

June 17, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras have announced a solidification of their ownership group. Effective immediately, John Kane has assumed majority ownership of the most tenured National Arena League franchise. Rob Storm, founding member of the Cobras' ownership group, has stepped away to spend more time with family and health issues. Kane has been an owner of the Carolina Cobras for several seasons, and previously was an owner of the NAL's Albany Empire.

Kane has played an active role in Carolina Cobras leadership within the organization and has helped the Cobras improve in football operations, front office, game experience, and community impact. This season the Carolina Cobras won several 2024 League awards including the 2024 Best Community Relations. Kane is joined by the Cobras current ownership group Mark Francis, Theron Davis, Paul Marquardt, Darren Hunter, and Josh Resignalo.

The Cobras are excited to focus on returning the team to the NAL Playoffs in 2025. "This team has great players, coaches, staff and most importantly fans and supporters," Kane said. "This is a great franchise that a lot of people are excited about. My partners and I are excited to be able to refocus on delivering the team and experience that all of our fans and supporters deserve."

National Arena League Commissioner, Todd Walkenhorst, indicated that the restructuring of the Cobras' ownership is an exciting development for the last remaining original league member. "The NAL is very excited that John and his group have stepped up to take control of the Carolina Cobras," Walkenhorst said. "This is a franchise in a great community, with a lot of support. Working with John and his group already during the season, I know this group has a great vision of where this franchise wants to go, and most importantly, they have the experience, knowledge and resources to make it happen.

During their seven years, the Cobras have qualified for the playoff in all but one season. The 2018 NAL Champions have appeared in nine playoff games and four NAL Championships games.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.