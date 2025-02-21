Cobras Seek More Local Owners to Expand Community Footprint

February 21, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras have had an influx of great news with the hiring of a new front office team, hiring of their new Head Coach, Mike Bonner, upcoming Venom Dance Team auditions, and the latest medical partnership with Cone Health. Today, the Carolina Cobras announce that they are opening up an opportunity for local business owners to join the Carolina Cobras ownership group, expanding their local footprint and cementing their place in the City of Greensboro and surrounding community. The Carolina Cobras currently have several local business leaders as part of the ownership team including Theron Davis, Karla Munden, Dr. Kellie Dixon, and John Milton III.

"This team's growth plan and upward trajectory is an example to the rest of the sports world. We have underutilized the resources this city has provided us. Greensboro is becoming a mecca for minor/major league sports. We have a chance to set the standard for pro sports investment and ownership. Anyone who gets into the business of the Cobras now, is getting in at ground zero of a new era. I expect exemplary performance on the field and moreover on our balance sheet." - said Team President, Brandon Negron

The Carolina Cobras will be hosting a Investor Showcase for serious local business owners and accredited investors to join the Carolina Cobras Ownership group. The Carolina Cobras are one of the most successful and founding members of the National Arena League with an overall on the field record of 52-32. The team won the league championship in their inaugural season, having appeared in over four championship games, and are the only team to make the NAL playoff round in every season since joining the league in 2018.

Anyone interested in joining the Cobras ownership group can join the Cobras from 1pm-3pm at the Carolina Cobras Investment Showcase at the Ovations Lounge inside the First Horizon Coliseum on March 15th prior to their game against the Wheeling Miners. RSVP to the event via email to Brandon Negron at bnegron@carcobras.com.

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their seventh season in 2024 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the First Horizon Coliseum. Carolina Cobras Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 455-7232 or visit carolinacobras.com.

