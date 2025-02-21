NAL Partners with Right Now TV

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League is proud to announce its latest partnership with Right Now TV for the 2025 season. In less than a month as Commissioner Brandon Ikard has worked tirelessly to position the National Arena League for success on the field for 2025, but in his latest move has now positioned the National Arena League to be successful for large scale television audiences announcing Right Now TV as the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Arena League bringing more exposure to the National Arena League member teams, its players and coaches. Right Now TV will broadcast a select number of National Arena League games per week during the 2025 regular season and will work hand & hand with the league on broadcasting each of its post-season games for the 2025 season. In addition, the partnership will allow the National Arena League promotions for both team & league partnerships to air during programming of each game, promoting partnerships across the league to reach a wider audience.

Ikard states "This partnership with Right Now TV is a game-changer for the National Arena League. Expanding our reach to a national television audience is a major step in growing the league and elevating our teams, players, and fans. We're thrilled to work alongside them to bring the electrifying action of arena football to more households than ever before."

Right Now TV is an action-packed television network that broadcasts a wide range of sports coverage across the globe. Right Now TV not only partners with sports leagues but streaming providers such as Roku for increased viewership of sports 24 hours a day. The partnership will bring more eyes to the National Arena League brand and will provide Right Now TV the action-packed and over the walls entertainment of Arena Football on a weekly basis this spring. Right Now TV is available on digital television and over the air streaming platforms. For a list of local channels and streaming platforms available visit: www.rightnowtelevision.com/wheretowatch

"We're thrilled to team up with the National Arena League and bring the fast-paced action of arena football to our viewers." Said Right Now TV CEO Rob Coker. "This partnership is a huge win for all of us; our network, the league, the players, coaches, and most of all the fans."

The National Arena League's 2025 regular season debuts March 8 with 13-weeks of regular season play before the post-season schedule. For any updates visit nationalarenaleague.com and follow the National Arena on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

