Cone Health Becomes the Official Team Medical Partner

February 24, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras made a potential league leading move by officially partnering with Cone Health to be the official Medical Partner of the Carolina Cobras. Cone Health is a North Carolina Healthcare Provider based in Greensboro, NC with a 72-year history of success in the Healthcare Industry.

Cone Health will provide the Carolina Cobras an expert team in athletic training, sports medicine, physical therapy and on-site medical physician support for all National Arena League athletes that will compete and fall to injury in First Horizon Coliseum on game day. Combined it'll provide the best medical accessibility in team history and potentially league leading medical partner in the National Arena League. This major partnership elevates the Carolina Cobras as gaining a valuable medical partner can be a game changer for teams serving as the difference between having or not having star talent on the field week after week in a grueling 13-week season. The Carolina Cobras and Cone Health both have Championship expectations and securing the partnership for both sides gets Greensboro one step closer to returning a National Arena League Championship game to the Gate City.

"This is a partnership that is two years in the making. Thanks to the hard work of Dr. Steven Bokshan and Jules Guilbeau from Cone Health along with Nicole Pruchnik from our side, the vision I have had for medical care for our team is coming true. Cone Health is heavily vested in the Greensboro community. This partnership and its growth make sense on all levels as I will continue to remind the masses that the Cobras are and will continue to be Greensboro's team." - said Brandon Negron, Cobras Team President.

The Carolina Cobras are one of the most successful arena football teams in the National Arena League. Winning a championship in their inaugural season which was hosted in Greensboro in 2018. The Cobras have played in more National Arena League championships than any team in league history, the Cobras also made every NAL playoff round since they joined the league claiming four playoff victories and an overall franchise record of 52-32.

For more information about these two Greensboro founded organizations visit conehealth.com and carolinacobras.com.

