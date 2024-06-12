AFL Teams and Leadership Announce Playoff Format for 2024

In anticipation of the 2024 postseason, AFL Ownership, Teams, and Football Operations have unanimously approved the playoff structure for the 2024 AFL Playoffs. The AFL Playoffs will bring a unique and exciting playoff format will bring playoff Arena Football to AFL fans nationwide. With the expanded playoff format, the AFL Playoffs are now set to begin on July 6, 2024.

Since kicking off this season, the AFL teams, players, coaches, and more have been dedicated to our amazing fans. In this spirit, fans will get to see exciting Playoff Arena Football in their home cities for the first two rounds before heading off to the ArenaBowl.

Thanks to exemplary leadership from teams, the league office, and various partners, the AFL Playoffs and the Road to ArenaBowl XXXIII will feature five playoff teams in a unique and exciting format.

Chirs Chetty, CEO of the AFL said, "The Team Owners and Front Office, led by Commissioner Fisher, have been working around the clock to format this year's Playoff schedule. Certainly not an easy task, but they got it done. They deserve all of the credit."

Our playoff format for 2024 is truly unique. It is designed to heighten the excitement and put the focus on our playoff teams and their on-field performance. We have chosen a five-team playoff structure that rewards higher seeds with home-field advantage.

Seeding and Tiebreaking

1.) Winning Percentage

2.) Head-to-head record

2b.) Head-to-head points scored

3.) Average Points Scored per game played

In the quarterfinal round, the 5th-seeded playoff team will be at the 4th-seeded playoff team on the weekend of July 6, 2024.

The following weekend, July 13, 2024, the winner of the 4th vs 5th quarterfinal will travel to take on the 1st-seeded playoff team in an exciting semifinal matchup. In the other semifinal, the 2nd-seeded playoff team will take on the 3rd-seeded playoff team. The Number 1 Seed and Number 2 Seed will host playoff games at their home arena.

The winner of each semi-final round will play each other for the ArenaBowl XXXIII Champion title on July 19, 2024, at a to-be-announced neutral venue. This neutral site extravaganza will be a celebration of the relaunch of the Arena Football League and be must-see television to cap the 2024 AFL season and launch the league into the 2025 AFL season as well.

Join the AFL as the Road to ArenaBowl XXXIII is underway! The AFL is excited to bring the action and excitement of playoff arena football to fans in their home cities.

Television broadcasting partnerships for this game will also be announced shortly.

