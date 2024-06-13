Jalen Harris Sets CEBL Record with 45 Points in Rattlers' 104-93 Win Over Honey Badgers

The CEBL has a new single-game scoring record.

Jalen Harris' historic 45-point performance led the Saskatchewan Rattlers (5-2) to a 104-93 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-6) on Wednesday night.

And if setting a league record wasn't impressive enough, how about doing it with a game-winning three? Harris hit his sixth triple of the game in Target Score Time to make history and keep the Rattlers a perfect 4-0 at the SaskTel Centre this season.

