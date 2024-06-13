Alliance and River Lions Battle in First Match-Up of 2024

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Montreal Alliance News Release







The Montreal Alliance host the Niagara River Lions Thursday in the first of three matchups between the two clubs this season.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET at Montreal's Verdun Auditorium, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, RDS.ca, the RDS app, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised on RDS.

The Alliance set a franchise record for points scored in a single game in their historic 104-89 win against the Ottawa BlackJacks this past Tuesday.

Chris Smith led the team in scoring in the win with 21 points on 61 per cent shooting. Smith also knocked down two threes, grabbed five rebounds, and snatched two steals. Jordan Bowden also made an impact off the bench with 20 points on 50 per cent shooting while adding six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The Alliance were able to attack Ottawa's paint and put pressure on their rim defence, outscoring the BlackJacks 52-36 in that area.

As for the River Lions, they are coming off a victory of their own with a 100-79 win over the Edmonton Stingers this past Sunday.

Jahvon Blair erupted for 26 points on 60 per cent shooting and knocked down four threes, grabbed six rebounds, and added two steals. Nathan Cayo also caught fire, scoring 23 points on 80 per cent shooting while adding two rebounds and two assists. Cayo couldn't be stopped from three, knocking down five shots from beyond the arc.

Niagara was on fire from beyond the arc throughout the game, knocking down 14-of-28 three-pointers. On the opposite end, the River Lions were able to lock down on the perimeter and hold the Stingers to just 6-of-24 three-pointers made.

A player to look out for

Blair has been on an absolute tear this season for Niagara, averaging 20.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He is also shooting an impressive 41 per cent from the field, and 34 per cent from three.

The 6-foot-4 guard could be a problem for Montreal's defence to deal with. His ability to stretch the floor, create his own shots off the dribble, and finish at the rim is on another level.

2023 season series

Montreal and Niagara faced off three times in the 2023 CEBL season, with the River Lions getting the better of the Alliance twice.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.