Alliance, Louis Ink Deal for Fourth Straight Season

March 3, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Montreal Alliance News Release









The Montréal Alliance is proud to announce the signing of point guard Alain Louis for a fourth consecutive season, making him the first and only player to have participated in all of the team's seasons since its inaugural campaign in 2022. During the 2024 season, Louis distinguished himself with averages of 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game, while playing in all 20 regular season games.

"Alain's return is a significant moment for our organization," said Joel Anthony, General Manager and co-owner of the Alliance. "Since our first season, he has consistently embodied the spirit and values of the Alliance with consistency and dedication. His leadership on the court and commitment to the Montréal community make him a pillar of our franchise."

Louis has made history by becoming the franchise leader in several statistical categories, including games played (56), assists per game (4.8), total playing time (1448.7 minutes), total assists (266), and total steals (52). He also ranks second all-time in the CEBL for total assists.

Following the 2024 season, Louis won the Alliance People's Champion award for the second consecutive year, given to the player who best embodies the team's spirit and values, both on and off the court. He was previously named the Alliance's Defensive Player of the Year following the 2023 season.

After the 2024 CEBL season, Louis joined CB Morón, in the LEB Oro, Spain's second division, before signing with the Bristol Flyers in the Super League Basketball, the highest level men's basketball competition in Great Britain. With the Flyers, he is averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 20.7 minutes per game.

"Returning for a fourth season with the Alliance means a lot to me," said Louis. "Montréal is my city, and being able to play professional basketball here while contributing to the community is a privilege I don't take for granted. I'm looking forward to reuniting with our fans and continuing what we've started to build together."

The upcoming 2025 season will be the longest in CEBL history with each team playing 24 regular season games, including 12 home contests for the Alliance at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance will play its home opener on May 18 against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Fans can mark their calendars for the 2025 Championship Weekend, which will take place in Winnipeg at the Canada Life Centre from August 21-24.

