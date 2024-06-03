AFC Toronto Inaugural Brand Crest & Identity Unveiled

Toronto, ON - Today AFC Toronto, the city's first professional women's soccer club set to debut in 2025 in the recently unveiled Northern Super League, is excited to announce the launch of its brand crest and identity.

AFC Toronto's brand crest is deceptively simple and modern, yet within its clean lines are layers of stories that pay homage to the City of Toronto and its diversity, the founders, the grassroots heritage of the organization and ethos of the club. The inaugural brand crest is a culmination of specific elements that together form its crest:

The 'anchor T' (submark logo) is at the centre of the primary crest. It symbolizes Toronto, the bold angles shooting upwards capture momentum, forward movement and the rally cry of the club, "Rise up"! The anchor T is propped up by the mirrored 7's on either side of the design honouring the founding seven members of AFC Toronto, and the original 6 boroughs of Toronto plus the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that align the club's commitment to community.

AFC TORONTO INAUGURAL CREST AND IDENTITY DEFINED

The 'elemental shield' (secondary logo) with its eleven strokes, represents the starting XI on the pitch signifying unity, tenacity, athletic excellence and the strength of the club on the field. It's wrapped in a shield, with the upper and lower strokes that are unbounded to symbolize the club's commitment to continually push boundaries while creating an inclusive and fair-play environment.

These woven parts make the 'primary crest'. It is a reflection of Toronto, that includes the club's starting season year, and pays respect to the global tradition and the legacy in soccer of using Association Football Club and a club's city name within their primary crests. For AFC Toronto, the acronym takes on a deeper meaning: Always For: Commitment, Change, Courage and Celebration.

Mighty Maroon: Symbolizing ambition and resilience, this deep red-purple reflects the team's solid foundation and toughness.

Victory Vermillion: This vibrant colour embodies energy and passion, capturing the team's bold and spirited approach to the game.

A UNIQUE APPROACH TO BRANDING

"From the very start, we've been committed to taking a different approach in the development of our club and its story, and we knew the key to this was to involve the community and create a brand that was built in Toronto, for Toronto by Torontonians." says Jill Burgin, Chief Marketing Officer

In collaboration with a consortium of creative firms, led by Toronto-based global business and brand design firm Sunday+Night Inc., AFC Toronto engaged 35 diverse participants from across the GTA in an all day "Sunday Swarm" brainstorming session. Senior business leaders, artists, media personalities, former Olympians and grassroot athletes all came together anonymously with the purpose to design, shape and build the club's brand mark and identity.

"This is an exciting time for soccer in Canada, and we can't wait to kick off in 2025 in the Northern Super League" says Helena Ruken, Chief Executive Officer

