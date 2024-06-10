Brooklyn Football Club Announces Sydney Martinez, Puerto Rican National Team Star Goalkeeper, as First to Sign with Club

June 10, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced Sydney Martinez as the club's first player signing ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. The star goalkeeper is coming to Brooklyn after most recently playing professionally abroad for Norwegian club IK Grand Bodø. Martinez, who grew up in Rincon, Georgia, is the starting keeper of the Puerto Rican women's national team. Martinez was the USL W League Final MVP and made history as the first Golden Glove winner for her former club South Georgia Tormenta FC, where she also served as team captain.

"Signing an internationally renowned high-caliber keeper as our first signing represents the vision and standard we are setting for our inaugural Super League season," said CEO Max Mansfield. "To bring Puerto Rico's goalkeeper to Brooklyn is such a massive moment for everyone connected to the club and the people of our borough. Sydney brings experience, talent, and leadership to our team. We are proud to welcome Sydney and overjoyed at what this represents for us as a club and the young women playing football in Brooklyn."

A proven winner, Martinez comes to Brooklyn FC from a string of impressive international performances, most notably an 11-save performance that helped the Puerto Rican National Team to a 1-0 win over Haiti to qualify for the 2024 W Concacaf Gold Cup.

"I am excited and eager to work with Brooklyn FC!" said Sydney Martinez. "The Club's 'access for all' vision aligns with my values, and the opportunity to be a part of an inaugural USL Super League season cannot be beaten. The amazing community and diverse culture make this an unmissable chance to make a real impact. Here's to a phenomenal 2024/2025 season; let's make history together!"

