Showboats WR Davis Signs with NFL's Panthers
June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Memphis Showboats News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Showboats wide receiver Daewood Davis has signed a contract with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers.
Davis, an All-UFL honoree, finished the 2024 United Football League regular season ranked No. 6 in total receptions with 41 and No. 7 in receiving yards with 446. His five touchdown receptions were tied for No. 2 in the UFL. Davis scored 31 points during the 2024 season (5 TDs, 1 1-pt PAT) to rank No. 6 in the league.
Davis' 82-yard touchdown reception against the Michigan Panthers on April 28 was the longest play from scrimmage in the United Football League during the 2024 season. He also had a 65-yard touchdown catch on May 18 at Michigan, which ranked as the seventh-longest pass reception of the season.
Davis was an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins coming out of Western Kentucky in 2023 and was waived after an injury in a Week 3 preseason game. This will be his second stint on an NFL roster.
