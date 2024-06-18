Showboats WR Davis Signs with NFL's Panthers

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Showboats wide receiver Daewood Davis has signed a contract with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers.

Davis, an All-UFL honoree, finished the 2024 United Football League regular season ranked No. 6 in total receptions with 41 and No. 7 in receiving yards with 446. His five touchdown receptions were tied for No. 2 in the UFL. Davis scored 31 points during the 2024 season (5 TDs, 1 1-pt PAT) to rank No. 6 in the league.

Davis' 82-yard touchdown reception against the Michigan Panthers on April 28 was the longest play from scrimmage in the United Football League during the 2024 season. He also had a 65-yard touchdown catch on May 18 at Michigan, which ranked as the seventh-longest pass reception of the season.

Davis was an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins coming out of Western Kentucky in 2023 and was waived after an injury in a Week 3 preseason game. This will be his second stint on an NFL roster.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.