Saylors Signs NFL Contract

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release









St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors breaks into the open

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors has signed a contract with the New York Giants of the National Football League.

Voted All-UFL honors, Saylors led all running backs while setting a franchise single-season record with 461 rushing yards on 94 carries (4.9 avg). He was also tops in the league with 8 touchdowns (5 rush/3 rec) and tied for the most 2-point conversions (3).

The 24-year old out of Tennessee State also matched a team record of 104 rushing yards in a single game and finished fourth on the team with 23 receptions and ranked fifth with 152 receiving yards.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will retain Saylors' rights should he return to the UFL.

