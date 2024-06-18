Michigan Panthers Kicker Jake Bates Signs with Detroit Lions

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates has signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Bates broke onto the UFL scene in Week 1, nailing a 64-yard field goal attempt which would go on to be the game winner, against the St. Louis Battlehawks. During the 2024 season, he was dependable from deep, converting 7-of-11 from 50+ yards and 3-of-4 from 60+ yards. Bates finished the season 17-of-22, and his longest of 64 was the longest field goal in the league. He earned All-UFL honors following the season for his kicking efforts.

The Tomball, Texas native was heavily relied on throughout the season, kicking two game-winning field goals and tallying five games with multiple field goals in each. Bates notably went 5-for-5, including a 42-yard game winner, against the Arlington Renegades in Week 6.

The Panthers kicker was previously a collegiate soccer player at Central Arkansas before taking the leap to college football, making stops at Texas State and Arkansas as their kickoff specialist. Bates was also a kickoff specialist in high school, making his 64-yard boot the first converted competitive field goal of his career.

This will be Bates' second NFL stint, as he was with the Houston Texans during the 2023 preseason.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.