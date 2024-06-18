Renegades Dt Jalen Redmond Inks Deal with Minnesota Vikings

June 18, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Renegades defensive tackle Jalen Redmond has signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced today.

Redmond, 25, tallied 18 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, despite appearing in only four games due to injury. He led the Renegades in tackles for loss and was second on the team in sacks.

The Former Oklahoma Sooner signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, spending the offseason with them before being waived. He joined the Arlington Renegades later that year.

The Arlington Renegades will retain Redmond's rights should he return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.