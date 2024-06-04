Vaughns, Toby and Victor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

June 4, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, Houston Roughnecks safety Markel Toby and Memphis Showboats running back Darius Victor were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week ten of the UFL season.

Tyler Vaughns collected five receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Arlington's 32-31 victory over the D.C. Defenders. He was targeted eight times, and his longest reception went for 34 yards. After starting the season 0-6 the Renegades won three of their last four games.

Vaughns played college football at USC where he made second team All-Pac-12 in 2020. He was selected by the Renegades in the 10th round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft.

Vaughns' performance helped Arlington to a shootout win over the Defenders.

Honorable mention goes to his teammate running back De'Veon Smith who carried 20 times for 94 yards and added three receptions for 17 yards in their victory. Another honorable mention goes to San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre Kirklin who hauled in seven receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown in the Brahmas' 13-12 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Defensively, Markel Roby finished with five total tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup in Houston's 19-12 loss to the Memphis Showboats.

Roby played college football at Pittsburgh State. He signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers on Dec 26, 2023 who rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks when the XFL and USFL merged.

St. Louis linebacker Willie Harvey earned honorable mention with ten total tackles and one sack in their 13-12 win over San Antonio.

With the game tied at 12-12 Darius Victor scored the game-winning, two-yard rushing touchdown with 6:10 left as the Memphis held off Houston, 19-12, earning them the top pick in the 2025 UFL Draft as well as the first pick in each round thereafter. For the game, Victor ran 10 times for 54 yards with two rushing touchdowns plus two receptions for nine yards.

He played for the XFL's New York Guardians in 2020 before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in 2022 where he earned USFL Offensive Player of the Year honors that season. The Memphis Showboats drafted Victor in the 2024 UFL Dispersal Draft

Victor helped the Memphis Showboats end the United Football League season on a high note.

