Chris Rowland's Big Return Leads Top 10 Plays from Week 10

Week 10 of the UFL season marked the finale of the league's regular season, and it was jam-packed with exciting moments.

The Birmingham Stallions moved to 9-1 with a one-point win over the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, who they will face again in the USFL Conference Championships next week. One-point games were the theme of the day, as the St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) escaped with a one-point win against the San Antonio Brahmas (7-3). Those teams will square off in the XFL Conference Championship.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Luis Perez threw three TDs to help the Arlington Renegades defeat the DC Defenders by - you guessed it - one point. And in the late window, the Memphis Showboats (2-8) beat the Houston Roughnecks by a TD.

Here are the top plays from Week 10!

10. DB Kameron Kelly, Battlehawks

Kelly was in the right place at the right time, after Chase Garbers' pass over the middle was tipped in the air. Kelly laid out to make an impressive interception, setting the tone for what was an epic defensive battle.

9. QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Brandon Smith, Defenders

Defenders-Renegades was a back-and-forth slobberknocker, and Ta'amu's precision pass to Smith near the right pylon served as one of the superior plays of the day.

8. QB Danny Etling, Panthers

There isn't much Danny Etling can't do. The dual-threat QB looked like the fastest player on the field on this 23-yard scamper to the end zone.

7. QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Vyncint Smith, Defenders

Defenders WR Brandon Smith already made an appearance on this top-10 list. It's his teammate Vyncint Smith (no relation) who checks in at seven. Smith's RAC ability was on full display after pulling in the catch, as he ripped off several deft moves to find the end zone.

6. QB Adrian Martinez to TE Jace Sternberger, Stallions

Talk about riveting. Martinez's pitch-and-catch with Sternberger may have been enough to land on the top 10 by itself. But Sternberger's fumble at the 4-yard line, followed by his subsequent recovery to set up Birmingham's TD, guaranteed it a spot on the list.

5. QB Luis Perez to WR Tyler Vaughns, Renegades

Vaughns was wide open on this 34-yard TD, and that's because he broke down his defender on an impressive disguise of the breaking route. Vaughns' impeccable route-running on a slant-and-go made him an easy target.

4. QB Luis Perez to WR Tyler Vaughns, Renegades

That's not a typo. In fact, this impressive back-shoulder fade came 40 seconds before the fifth-ranked play on this week's countdown. We'll let you debate which play was more impressive.

3. QB Danny Etling to WR Siaosi Mariner, Panthers

Etling has proven he can run the football, and he used his scrambling ability to escape the pocket and launch a lofty lob to Mariner.

2. QB Quinten Dormady to WR Jontre Kirklin, Brahmas

Talk about clutch. It took just three plays for San Antonio to find a lane into the end zone, courtesy of a nifty sailing pass from Dormady to Kirklin. San Antonio, however, was unable to convert on a two-point attempt following the tough TD. Kirklin finished with seven receptions for 127 yards in the game.

1. WR Chris Rowland, Defenders

Sunday was just Rowland's day. The shifty WR pulled off a 55-yard return in the first quarter, and made Arlington pay in the second, this time on an 84-yard TD return to give DC a 9-6 lead.a

