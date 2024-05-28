Perez, Speaks and Tabor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

May 28, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez, Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks and San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Teez Tabor were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for week nine of the UFL season.

Perez completed 24 of 36 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Arlington's 36-22 victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. His favorite target was tight end Sal Cannella who caught five Perez throws for 70 yards and one score.

Perez is a mainstay of spring football, playing on seven teams the past five seasons:

2019: Birmingham Iron - Alliance of American Football

2020: Los Angeles Wildcats - XFL

2020: New York Guardians - XFL

2021: Jousters - The Spring League

2022: New Jersey Generals - United States Football League

2023: Vegas Vipers - XFL

2023 Arlington Renegades - XFL

Honorable mention goes to Michigan Panthers quarterback Bryce Perkins who had six carries for 76 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Michigan's 26-22 win over the Houston Roughnecks.

Another honorable mention goes to Panthers wide receiver Siaosi Mariner who caught 8 passes for 95 yards.

On the other side of the ball, Speaks earned Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season with three sacks, six total tackles and one pass breakup in as the Panthers shut down Houston late.

Birmingham Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates earned honorable mention with nine total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in their loss to the San Antonio Brahmas.

With Birmingham driving and down by nine, Teez Tabor intercepted a pass from Stallions quarterback Adrian Maritinez with 22 seconds left to clinch the game for the Brahmas in their 18-9 win over Birmingham, ending the Stallions' 15-game winning streak.

Tabor played at Florida and was taken by the Detroit Lions in the second round, 53rd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. He also played with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and 2023 before being taken by the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Dispersal Draft. He was released on April 23rd then re-signed with the team on May 2nd.

Tabor's game-clinching interception sealed the Brahmas' upset bid:

Previous Winners

