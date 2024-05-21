Martinez, Cole and Gallman Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week

by Fran Stuchbury

May 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas







Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez, St. Louis Battlehawks free safety Qwynnterrio Cole, and St. Louis running back Wayne Gallman were named the OurSports Central United Football League Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Unsung Hero of the Week, respectively, for the week eight of the UFL season.

Martinez completed 19 of 31 passes for 173 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while adding six carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the Birmingham's 35-28 victory over the Houston Roughnecks. He earned the honor for the third straight week and fourth time this season.

Honorable mention goes to San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland who caught three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Brahmas' 20-15 win over the Arlington Renegades. Michigan Panthers running back Matthew Colburn II also shone with 24 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 24-18 decision over the Memphis Showboats.

Defensively, Cole finished with eight total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in the Battlehawks' 26-21 playoff clincher over the D.C. Defenders. Cole played last season with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons before being selected by St. Louis in the UFL Dispersal Draft.

Cole's teammate, linebacker Wille Harvey, earned honorable mention with six total tackles, one sack and two pass breakups.

Gallman scored the game-winning, one-yard touchdown with two minutes remaining in the Battlehawks win. He had two rushing touchdowns as well as a receiving touchdown for 38 yards. Gallman played at Clemson and was a fourth round pick, 140th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed with the Battlehawks on January 30th.

Gallman's last score clinched a playoff berth for the Battlehawks.

