Mark Thompson's Explosive Run Leads Top 10 Plays from Week 8

May 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







The Birmingham Stallions continued their winning streak by taking down the Houston Roughnecks, 35-28, on Saturday, while the Michigan Panthers added another victory to their season, defeating the Memphis Showboats, 24-18.

On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas secured a 20-15 win against the Arlington Renegades, while the St. Louis Battlehawks did the same, pulling out a 26-21 victory over the DC Defenders.

Here are the top plays of Week 8!

10. QB Case Cookus to WR Daewood Davis, Showboats

A perfect pass to the front corner of the end zone from Cookus to Davis resulted in a touchdown late in the third quarter to put Memphis within striking distance of Michigan. .css-14gnxql

9. QB Case Cookus to WR Dee Anderson, Showboats

Cookus completed 10 of 16 passes in the Showboats' loss to the Panthers, including a deep 39-yard pass to Anderson, who impressively adjusted his body at the last minute to make the catch.

8. QB Adrian Martinez to WR Amari Rodgers, Stallions

Rodgers shook off the dropped pass from just two plays earlier, delivering a spectacular toe-dragging touchdown catch in the end zone.

7. QB Luis Perez to WR Tyler Vaughns, Renegades

Vaughns did not allow a defender with a fistful of his jersey to stop him from securing a deep pass from Perez just about midway through the second quarter that took Arlington down to the 20-yard line for a gain of 39 yards.

6. QB Nolan Henderson, Roughnecks

The quarterback sprinted his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal, diving in head first to put his team back in the game against the Stallions.

5. WR Daewood Davis, Showboats

What a way to start the day! On Memphis' first play, Davis got himself into the end zone with a catch and run that gave his team its first score of the day.

4. QB Bryce Perkins to WR Devin Gray, Panthers

Perkins found Gray wide open in the middle of the field, who then outran six Showboat defenders to reach the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown right before the half.

3. RB Anthony McFarland, Brahmas

McFarland was unstoppable after catching a short pass at his own 43-yard line, taking the ball all the way to the house for a 52-yard touchdown.

2. RB Anthony McFarland, Brahmas

McFarland racked up 118 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns in the Brahmas' victory over the Renegades.

1. RB Mark Thompson, Roughnecks

In the most explosive play of the week, Thompson used all his speed to shake off several Stallions defenders on his way to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown.

Thompson had 54 rushing yards in the loss to Birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.