Showboats to Celebrate Hats off to Heroes this Weekend

May 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats will celebrate their community's heroes this weekend when the team hosts the D.C. Defenders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Showboats' Hats Off To Heroes game is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

The Showboats are proud to offer special $10 ticket offers to help raise funds for four local organizations who support our heroes in healthcare, education, first responders and the military. With every $10 ticket purchased at the links below, $5 will be donated to these charitable organizations.

Alliance Health: www.fevo.me/alliancehealth

Schoolseed: www.fevo.me/schoolseed

First Responders Foundation: www.fevo.me/frf24

Alpha Omega Veterans Services: www.fevo.me/alphaomega

In addition to the fund-raising ticket offer, FedEx Cares is inviting Alpha Omega Veterans Services as well as some FedEx team members, who are veterans of various branches of the U.S. military to participate in Sunday's game-ball delivery prior to kickoff. FedEx Cares and the UFL are proud to support Alpha Omega Veterans Services and to thank them for their service and contributions.

In addition, heroes from each of the four groups mentioned above - military, healthcare, educators and first responders - will have the opportunity for some on-field fun. Representatives from each group will team up and compete against each other in four events: a hot-dog eating contest, a pushup contest, a 40-yard dash and a punt, pass and kick relay. A winner amongst the groups will be declared during the fourth quarter of the game.

In addition, as a thank you to fans, Memphis Showboats-themed grilling spatulas will be given away, while supplies last, following the game.

