Showboats' Darius Victor Named UFL Sportsman of the Year

June 16, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The United Football League today announced Memphis Showboats running back Darius Victor as the 2024 UFL Sportsman of the Year.

This distinguished honor celebrates service off the field and excellence on the field for the UFL player who best represents the league's commitment to community service and excellence in their athletic endeavors.

The Sportsman of the Year Award is presented annually to one deserving player who exemplifies the highest standards of athletic excellence and community engagement.

During the 2024 season, Victor was a regular participant in the UFL's community initiatives both in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and Memphis.

"It's truly an honor for me to represent the league as the Sportsman of the Year," Victor said. "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity the UFL provides to give back to the community, and I don't take it for granted. I was raised that if you aren't doing something to improve someone else's life, you aren't living right. If I can spread a little light in the world, I will do it. At the end of the day, I just truly enjoy putting smiles on other people's faces."

Victor is recognized throughout the league for his sportsmanship and leadership on the field. Before the season, he was recognized by his Showboats teammates as a team captain. Victor started 9 of the Showboats' 10 games and led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

"The Sportsman of the Year Award is a testament to the incredible athletes in the UFL who go above and beyond to make an impact in their communities," said Daryl Johnston, UFL Executive Vice President for Football Operations. "We're proud to have Darius represent the UFL as its inaugural Sportsman of the Year Award winner. Darius exemplifies all the best qualities of the young men who play in the United Football League."

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the United Football League Championship Game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from June 16, 2024

Showboats' Darius Victor Named UFL Sportsman of the Year - Memphis Showboats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.