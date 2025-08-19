Best of Thomas Müller MLS Debut!: Disallowed Goal, Brian White's Goal Reaction, Stadium Arrival!

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you behind the scenes of Thomas Müller's MLS debut! From his disallowed goal to Brian White's goal reaction on the bench and Müller's stadium arrival!







