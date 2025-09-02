Best of Son Heung-Min's LAFC Home Debut vs. San Diego FC

Published on September 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







Power Cam presented by POWERADE focuses on Son Heung-Min's LAFC home debut vs. San Diego FC. From his stadium arrival, pregame warm-ups, and best moments of the match - watch Son's first night in Los Angeles!







