Berdin, Moose Shutout Grand Rapids 1-0

The Manitoba Moose (2-2-0-0) returned home to Canada Life Centre for their 2021-22 home opener against their Central Division rivals, the Grand Rapids Griffins (1-2-0-0). It was the first time in 593 days the Moose suited up in front of their home fans.

The first period saw the Moose press the pace of play which ended up producing a bevy of chances against Griffins netminder, Calvin Pickard. The goaltender held firm and gave the Griffins a chance to counter, but they were thwarted by Moose netminder Mikhail Berdin at the other end of the ice. The period was deemed a draw as the horn sounded and the Moose headed to their dressing room. Shots on goal after the first period favoured the home side 12-6.

Manitoba came out in the second, and after a flurry of chances through the frame, were finally able to break through. Cole Maier grabbed the puck and sauntered over the blueline before beating Pickard from range for the first goal of the game at 14:31. A late push ensued from the Griffins, but Berdin was up to the challenge and stopped the eight shots he faced along the way. The period ended with the Moose up 1-0 and leading 28-14 in shots.

The third period produced a multitude of chances, but neither side was able to capitalize. With the Moose ahead by a goal, Manitoba was assessed a late penalty. The Griffins pulled Pickard for the extra attacker, but Berdin stood tall and kicked everything away for his second shutout in four games. The Moose ended the game with the 1-0 victory. Final shots favoured Manitoba to the tune of 38-22.

Cole Perfetti led the way with six shots on goal in his season debut

Cole Maier has two points (1G, 1A) in four games this season

The Moose recorded 38 shots for the second consecutive game

The Moose have allowed a combined 40 shots in their two wins

ï»¿"Today to have the fans on our side was awesome. I think they definitely helped us."

The Moose keep the homestand going and face the Grand Rapids Griffins again on Sunday, Oct. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT. Listen to the game on CJOB.com/sports, or Moosehockey.com/LISTENLIVE. Watch all the action on AHLTV.com.

