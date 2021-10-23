IceHogs and Wild Prepare for Physical Rematch Tonight in Des Moines

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs battle the Iowa Wild tonight at 6:00 CT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in game two of their two-game weekend series and the second meeting of their 12-game season head-to-head set.

Johnson and Pour Pick Up Multi-Point Games in Last Night's Setback

The IceHogs and Wild opened their season series last night with the Wild skating away with a 6-3 victory. Forwards Jakub Pour and Reese Johnson would each score a goal and an assist in the loss. Recap & Highlights

Soderblom Tops Another Season High

IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom made a season-high 47 saves last night against the Wild, the most an IceHogs goalie has made since Matt Tomkins provided 46 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Grand Rapids on Mar. 16, 2020. Prior to Tomkins' feat, former IceHogs goalie and now Chicago Blackhawks netminder Kevin Lankinen set a single-game team record with 55 stops in a 2-1 OT win vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 10, 2019.

Reichel Off and Running

Forward Lukas Reichel picked up a power-play goal last night and now has two goals and an assist in his first three games with the IceHogs this season. He entered the season in the spotlight after strong performances during the Chicago Blackhawks and IceHogs training camps. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Hogs Strike First; Open the Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

The IceHogs opened the scoring last night at Iowa as forward Jakub Pour earned his first goal of the season at 17:51 of the first period. When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment! Last season, the IceHogs and Meijer donated $1,750 to Rock House Kids.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news, and culture.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 1-2-0-0, 2 points (T-3rd Central Division)

Iowa: 2-1-0-0, 4 points (T-1st Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

39-30-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

