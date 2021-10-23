Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Canucks

October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated in OT.

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-2, to the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre Friday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Canucks forwardÂ Justin Bailey opened up the scoring at 13:05 with the first home goalÂ in franchise history for Abbotsford.Â Pavel Dorofeyev quickly responded with aÂ tallyÂ of his own.Â Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Michael DiPietro ensured that the 1-1 tie lasted through the second period. Early in the third frame,Â Ben Jones broke the tie with a shorthanded goal putting the Silver Knights in the lead. John Stevens answered right back,Â tying the game once again.Â The hard-fought battle ended in OT when Madison Bowery found the back of the net for the Canucks, giving the new franchise a 3-2 victory in their home opener.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on October 24 at 4 p.m. PT at Abbotsford Centre. Watch the matchup on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.