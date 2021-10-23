Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Canucks
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated in OT.
The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-2, to the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre Friday night.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Canucks forwardÂ Justin Bailey opened up the scoring at 13:05 with the first home goalÂ in franchise history for Abbotsford.Â Pavel Dorofeyev quickly responded with aÂ tallyÂ of his own.Â Goaltenders Logan Thompson and Michael DiPietro ensured that the 1-1 tie lasted through the second period. Early in the third frame,Â Ben Jones broke the tie with a shorthanded goal putting the Silver Knights in the lead. John Stevens answered right back,Â tying the game once again.Â The hard-fought battle ended in OT when Madison Bowery found the back of the net for the Canucks, giving the new franchise a 3-2 victory in their home opener.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on October 24 at 4 p.m. PT at Abbotsford Centre. Watch the matchup on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
