Reign Tops Bakersfield 3-2

With a goal in each period from Brayden Burke, Austin Wagner and Austin Strand, as well as 25 saves by goaltender Garret Sparks, the Ontario Reign (3-0-0-1) bested the Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0-0) by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Center Alex Turcotte earned assists on all three of his team's goals in the victory, while defender Kale Clague posted two helpers from the back end. Each club scored once in a game dominated by special teams, with eight man-advantage chances for Ontario and seven for Bakersfield.

Date: October 22, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

BAK 1 0 1 2

ONT 1 1 1 3

Shots PP

BAK 37 1/7

ONT 28 1/8

Three Stars -

1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

2. Austin Strand (ONT)

3. Ilya Konovalov (BAK)

W: Garret Sparks

L: Ilya Konovalov

Next Game: Saturday, October 23, 2021 vs. San Diego - 6:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

