Defenseman Colton White Assigned to Utica

Utica, NY - Today, the New Jersey Devils announced they have assigned defenseman, Colton White, to the Utica Comets. An additional roster move was also announced by Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has loaned defenseman Michael Vukojevic to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

White, 24, skated in two games for the New Jersey Devils this season without registering a point. The London, Ontario native skated in 13 NHL games with the Devils since the start of his professional career during the 2017-18 season. Last season, White, played 27 games with the Binghamton Devils scoring one goal and six assists for seven points. White, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round during the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Vukojevic, 20, played 26 games with the Binghamton Devils last season scoring one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Vukojevic, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, has not skated with the Utica Comets this season before his assignment to Adirondack.

The Comets will play their third game of the season and first road game of the year tonight in Syracuse at 7:00 PM. The following game will take place at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

