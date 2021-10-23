Halbgewachs' Two-Goal Performance Leads Barracuda to 3-2 Win over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - San Jose forward Jayden Halbgewachs scored a pair of goals to help propel the Barracuda to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. San Jose scored two power-play goals on the night, including the game-winner from forward Noah Gregor in the third period. Eagles forwards Kiefer Sherwood and Cal Burke each netted a goal in the loss, as Colorado fell to 0-3-0-1 to start the season.

The Eagles found themselves in an early hole, as a power play for San Jose would set up Halbgewachs to redirect a shot from the point into the back of the net to give San Jose a 1-0 edge just 2:24 into the contest.

Colorado would strike back when the Eagles earned a power play of their own later in the first period and Sherwood blasted a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and tie the game at 1-1 at the 10:18 mark of the first frame.

The momentum would continue to swing Colorado's way, as Burke settled a cross-crease pass from Roland McKeown and steered it past San Jose goalie Zach Sawchenko. The goal was Burke's third of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-1 advantage with 6:43 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play. Colorado would close out the period by outshooting the Barracuda 14-10 and headed to the intermission still on top, 2-1.

The Eagles would control long stretches of the second period, outshooting San Jose 16-6 in the middle frame. However, it would be Halbgewachs and the Barracuda who would generate the period's only goal, as Halbgewachs would grab a big rebound in the left-wing circle and rifled it past Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen. The tally tied the game at 2-2 with 2:14 left to play in the second stanza and the two teams would head to the intermission still deadlocked at 2-2.

San Jose would take advantage of another power play to break the tie, as Gregor sliced through the slot to deflect a shot into the back of the net, giving the Barracuda a 3-2 lead at the 7:31 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would continue to create chances throughout the remainder of the final frame, but would not be able to generate another goal, as Colorado fell by a final score of 3-2.

San Jose finished the night going 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Eagles went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage. Colorado outshot the Barracuda by a final count of 45-27. Annunen suffered the loss in net, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, while Sawchenko earned his first win of the season by stopping 43 of the 45 shots he faced.

