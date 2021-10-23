Griffins Fall 0-1 in Defensive Battle with Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Calvin Pickard's season-high 37 saves proved to be not enough as the Grand Rapids Griffins fell short 1-0 to the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

The Moose came out firing as Pickard was called upon to make some key saves early in the contest. With 6:22 remaining in the first, Grand Rapids went on a four-minute power play but was only able to generate two attempts on goal. Shots favored Manitoba 12-6 but either team created a quality scoring chance and the clubs headed into the first intermission with the score knotted up at zero.

The Moose went right back on offense to start the second and Pickard was tested once more. Just 1:14 into the frame, Cole Perfetti fired a shot from the right point that was saved by Pickard's right shoulder and the rebound attempt from Austin Poganski was smothered by the netminder in the crease. Pickard's 37 saves are his most since Jan. 5, 2020 when he made 39 stops in a 4-5 losing effort at San Antonio.

At the 14:31 mark, Manitoba's Cole Maier broke the stalemate to give the Moose the game-winning tally. A turnover by the Griffins in their own zone found Maier just inside the blueline and he rifled a 50-foot wrister just inside the right post.

Toward the end of the middle frame, Grand Rapids started to find their stride offensively with three shots in the final 46 seconds but were unable to beat goaltender Mikhail Berdin, who collected 22 saves in the shutout.

To start the third, the Griffins came out with the same intensity they had to close the second. Riley Barber nearly found the equalizer at 1:22 when his point-blank shot was knocked away by Berdin's left leg. Jonatan Berggren rattled the cross bar a handful of minutes later off a shot between the circles. Grand Rapids' offense seemed to fade away during the middle portions of the final frame.

The Griffins were given one last opportunity with 34 seconds remaining when Manitoba was called for a two-minute minor. From the slot, Chase Pearson fired the final chance of the game but failed to capitalize and the Griffins were held scoreless for the first time this season.

Notes

- Grand Rapids went 0-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

- Jon Martin made his Griffins debut in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

- Ben Simon coached in his 300th professional game as head coach.

- Pearson skated in his 100th game as a Griffin.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

Manitoba 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Witkowski Gr (holding), 10:58; Maier Mb (double minor - high-sticking), 13:38.

2nd Period-1, Manitoba, Maier 1 14:31. Penalties-Meireles Mb (delay of game), 3:33; Renouf Gr (roughing), 8:48; Caron Mb (roughing, interference), 8:48.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lashoff Gr (interference), 5:45; Kovacevic Mb (hooking), 9:16; Gustafsson Mb (checking to the head), 19:26.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 6-8-8-22. Manitoba 12-16-10-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 6; Manitoba 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Pickard 1-1-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Manitoba, Berdin 2-2-0 (22 shots-22 saves).

A-4,188

Three Stars

1. MB Berdin (W, 22 saves), 2. GR Pickard (L, 37 saves), 3. MB David Gustafsson

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 1-2-0-0 (2 pts) / Sun., Oct. 24 at Manitoba at 3 p.m. EDT

Manitoba: 2-2-0-0 (4pts) / Sun., Oct. 24 vs Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. EDT

