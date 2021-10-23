Bears Split Weekend with Dramatic Overtime Win
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears earned a weekend split against the Charlotte Checkers, winning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. Lucas Johansen scored the sudden-death overtime winner to lift the Chocolate and White. Zach Fucale stopped 27 of 28 Charlotte shots to backstop the Bears.
After a scoreless first period, Charlotte tallied first courtesy of Logan Hutsko at the 4:20 mark. With the puck on edge, Hutsko sent a chip shot over the shoulder of Fucale for his first career American Hockey League goal. Shots after 40 minutes were 15-14 with Hershey leading.
In the third period, Garrett Pilon tied the score for Hershey at 12:48. From the low-slot, Pilon converted his third goal of the season on a blooper of a shot over Charlotte goaltender Antoine Bibeau.
The late third period equalizer set the stage for Bears blueliner Lucas Johansen in sudden-death overtime. At 4:37, Johansen fired the dagger from the center-point to walk the game off for Hershey. Final shots on goal totaled 28-26 Checkers. The Bears finished the evening 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, October 27 and welcome the Syracuse Crunch into GIANT Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
