Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 2-1

October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets trailed by a goal early in the contest but great saves by their goaltender and timely scoring in the middle period boosted the team to a perfect 3-0 record on the season

In the first period, the Crunch opened up the scoring as Cage Goncalves deflected a point shot by defenseman Alex Green that ramped up over the glove of Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid and in the net. At 2:51 of the first period, Syracuse held a 1-0.

In the middle frame it was an incredible sequence that tied the game after Schmid made a spectacular diving save on rebound chance, the Comets rookie forward Alex Holtz drove down the left-wing side and picked the corner high glove side on Crunch goalie Hugo Alnefelt at 10:11 tying the game at 1-1. Later, the Comets took the lead when Chase DeLeo put the puck on net and Nate Schnarr jammed home the rebound giving the Comets their first lead of the contest by a 2-1 score.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets managed to hold off the Crunch and their barrage of chances with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. The team skated away with the 2-1 victory as regulation ended. Neither team could score on their manage advantage chances with the Comets going 0-2 and the Crunch 0-4. Schmid ended the game with 32 saves on 33 shots while the Comets struck twice on 30 shots on goal.

The Comets will play their third game of the season and first road game of the year tonight in Syracuse at 7:00 PM. The following game will take place inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

