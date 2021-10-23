Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 2-1
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets trailed by a goal early in the contest but great saves by their goaltender and timely scoring in the middle period boosted the team to a perfect 3-0 record on the season
In the first period, the Crunch opened up the scoring as Cage Goncalves deflected a point shot by defenseman Alex Green that ramped up over the glove of Comets' goaltender Akira Schmid and in the net. At 2:51 of the first period, Syracuse held a 1-0.
In the middle frame it was an incredible sequence that tied the game after Schmid made a spectacular diving save on rebound chance, the Comets rookie forward Alex Holtz drove down the left-wing side and picked the corner high glove side on Crunch goalie Hugo Alnefelt at 10:11 tying the game at 1-1. Later, the Comets took the lead when Chase DeLeo put the puck on net and Nate Schnarr jammed home the rebound giving the Comets their first lead of the contest by a 2-1 score.
In the final period of regulation, the Comets managed to hold off the Crunch and their barrage of chances with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker. The team skated away with the 2-1 victory as regulation ended. Neither team could score on their manage advantage chances with the Comets going 0-2 and the Crunch 0-4. Schmid ended the game with 32 saves on 33 shots while the Comets struck twice on 30 shots on goal.
The Comets will play their third game of the season and first road game of the year tonight in Syracuse at 7:00 PM. The following game will take place inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2021
- Halbgewachs' Two-Goal Performance Leads Barracuda to 3-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Fans Return for Opening Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Whomp Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Pour and Nylander Strike in 5-2 Loss at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Islanders Rally past Thunderbirds in OT - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Swaney Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Secure Point, But Isles Steal Victory in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Battle Back for 2-1 Victory over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Split Weekend with Dramatic Overtime Win - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Clinch Point, Fall in OT Thriller - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Open Road Swing with 7-3 Win in Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Reese Johnson Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Face Condors Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Trip to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Defenseman Colton White Assigned to Utica - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 23 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Prepare for Physical Rematch Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Fly Past Gulls, 6-2, Friday in San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Thriller in Inaugural Home Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Canucks - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sellout Sees Gulls Fall in Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Tops Bakersfield 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Earn First Win of the Year with Third-Period Comeback - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fly Past Gulls, 6-2, in Road Opener - Stockton Heat
- Berdin, Moose Shutout Grand Rapids 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Fall 0-1 in Defensive Battle with Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Jose Rallies in Third to Top Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.