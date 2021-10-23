Monsters Battle Back for 2-1 Victory over Senators
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Saturday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Belleville's Andrew Agozzino scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 4:09 to send Cleveland to the first intermission trailling 1-0. The second period was controlled by the Monsters beginning with a goal from Jake Christiansen at 3:53 off feeds from Adam Helewka and Tyler Sikura. Sikura converted on a power-play chance at 19:56 with assists from Christiansen and Tyler Angle to secure the late 2-1 lead heading into the final intermission. Goaltender Jet Greaves continued to impress in his professional debut throughout the third period holding off any scoring chances from the Senators to secure the Monsters 2-1 win.
Cleveland's Greaves made 40 saves for the victory while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese made 24 saves in defeat.
The Monsters finish the three-in-three weekend against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, October 24, for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 0 - - 2
BEL 1 0 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/3 6/6 17 min / 7 inf
BEL 41 0/6 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 40 1 1-0-0
BEL Mandolese L 24 2 0-1-0
Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-0, 3rd North Division
Belleville Record: 1-3-0-0, 7th North Division
