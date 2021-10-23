Crunch Downed by Comets, 2-1
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 2-1, in the team's 28th home opener tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch have dropped three straight and sit at 1-2-1-0 on the season.
Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 28-of-30 shots in net for the Crunch, while Akira Schmid turned aside 32-of-33 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Gage Goncalves opened scoring for the Crunch 2:51 into the game when he tipped Alex Green's right point shot.
The Comets evened the score halfway through second period when Alexander Holtz skated in and fired a wrister from the left circle. With 52 seconds remaining in the period, Nate Schnarr jammed the puck past Alnefelt for the eventual game-winner.
The Crunch were unable to final the equalizer and fell to the Comets. The team is back in action when they travel to face the Hershey Bears on Wednesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gage Goncalves is the second player with multiple goals on the Crunch this season.
