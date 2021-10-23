Crunch Downed by Comets, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 2-1, in the team's 28th home opener tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch have dropped three straight and sit at 1-2-1-0 on the season.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 28-of-30 shots in net for the Crunch, while Akira Schmid turned aside 32-of-33 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Gage Goncalves opened scoring for the Crunch 2:51 into the game when he tipped Alex Green's right point shot.

The Comets evened the score halfway through second period when Alexander Holtz skated in and fired a wrister from the left circle. With 52 seconds remaining in the period, Nate Schnarr jammed the puck past Alnefelt for the eventual game-winner.

The Crunch were unable to final the equalizer and fell to the Comets. The team is back in action when they travel to face the Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Gage Goncalves is the second player with multiple goals on the Crunch this season.

