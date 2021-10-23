Barracuda Earn First Win of the Year with Third-Period Comeback
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0) trailed three times on Friday at the Budweiser Events Center but managed to score twice in the third period to earn a 5-4 win over the Colorado Eagles (0-2-1-0).
- Three different Barracuda skaters collected multiple points, Nick Merkley (1+1=2), Noah Gregor (0+2=2), and Nick Cicek (1+1=2). For the rookie Cicek, it was the first two points of his AHL/pro career.
- Friday's game saw five different lead changes and eight goals after the first period.
- Alexei Melnichuk (1-1-0-0) collected his first win of the year, turning aside 30 of the 34 shots he faced.
- The Eagles netted their fifth power-play goal of the year and are now 5/16 on the season. Colorado also added a shorthanded goal.
- After not scoring in the team's opener on Sunday, five different Barracuda skaters found the back of the net on Friday.
- N. Merkley and Cicek's goals occurred just 17 seconds apart in the second, marking the two fastest goals scored in franchise history.
