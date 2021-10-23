Reese Johnson Recalled to Blackhawks

October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Reese Johnson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Johnson, 23, has registered two points (1G, 1A) in his three games with Rockford this season, with both points coming in last night's matchup against the Iowa Wild. The Regina, Saskatchewan native made his National Hockey League debut last season on Jan. 31 vs. CBJ and played five contests with the Blackhawks during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Iowa Wild tonight, Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena and wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.