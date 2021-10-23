Pour and Nylander Strike in 5-2 Loss at Iowa
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0) fell to the Iowa Wild (3-1-0-0) 5-2 at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night to close a two-game weekend series. Forward Jakub Pour and Alex Nylander each scored for the IceHogs.
After scoring twice in the first contest of the two-game weekend, Wild forward Nick Swaney lit the goal lamp twice in the opening period for a 2-0 advantage. He began the game scoring on the power play 1:11 into the contest and added a shorthanded goal at 11:51, tapping a cross-ice pass from Cody McLeod over the glove of IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (L, 26 saves on 31 shots).
In the second period, the IceHogs and Wild went back and forth on the scoresheet with the Wild taking a 5-3 lead to the intermission. Wild forward Mason Shaw made it 3-0 just 1:28 into the frame, but IceHogs winger Alex Nylander put the visiting club on the scoreboard at 4:30, snapping in his third goal of the season past the blocker of Wild goalie Dereck Baribeau (W, 21 saves on 23 shots).
Wild forward Kyle Rau jumped into the scoring at 7:53 for this second marker of the season. The IceHogs swung some momentum back on their side of the ice at 10:51 with Jakub Pour's second goal in as many games. Iowa's Adam Beckman completed the period and game scoring at 17:08 on the power play.
The IceHogs went 0-for-6 on the power play while the Wild went 2-for-3.
The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.
Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.
