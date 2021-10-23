Islanders Rally past Thunderbirds in OT
October 23, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Robin Salo's first goal in North America came 4:10 into overtime on Saturday, capping a remarkable come-from-behind victory as the Bridgeport Islanders (1-2-0-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, earned a 4-3 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds (3-0-1-0) in their home opener at Webster Bank Arena.
Michael Dal Colle (one goal, one assist) and Austin Czarnik (two assists) each recorded a multi-point night, while Jakub Skarek (1-1-1) made 29 saves. The Islanders scored each of the final four goals to respond from a three-goal deficit.
BOX SCORE
Springfield took the lead at 12:05 of the first period when Scott Perunovich fed Mackenzie MacEachern in front, and he tapped the puck into an empty net to open his account for the season. Minutes later, Skarek made an important double save on the rush to keep the game at 1-0.
Springfield doubled its advantage at 9:49 of the second period when Logan Brown came down the wall before cutting in onto his backhand and beating Skarek in tight for his second of the year.
The third Thunderbirds goal came on the power play at 13:06 of the second period when Perunovich threw the puck in front and Nathan Walker redirected it into the net.
Dal Colle got Bridgeport on the board and started the furious comeback at 15:52 of the second. Czarnik mishit a one-timer on the power play and the puck came straight to Dal Colle in the slot where he beat Thunderbirds' goalie Charlie Lindgren with a wrist shot on the glove side. It was his second goal of the season. Salo collected the secondary assist.
Bridgeport had another important kill early in the third before getting a power-play of their own, where the Islanders earned a goal when Simon Holmstrom found Otto Koivula with a cross ice pass. He put the puck in front for a streaking Arnaud Durandeau who scored his first goal of the season, bringing the Islanders within one.
The equalizer came with 7:04 left in the third when Chris Terry buried a one-timer from the top of the right circle for his team-leading third goal of the season. Czarnik and Dal Colle each logged an assist.
Czarnik almost gave Bridgeport the lead with four minutes to go, however, Lindgren made an outstanding glove save to keep the game level at three.
Bridgeport had a great chance in overtime when Andreoff fed Durandeau in front, however, Lindgren denied his point-blank effort before Salo won the game, receiving a drop pass from Andreoff, skating in on his backhand and then firing the puck past Lindgren.
Bridgeport went 2-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill, while outshooting Springfield 41-32.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2021
- Halbgewachs' Two-Goal Performance Leads Barracuda to 3-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Fans Return for Opening Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Whomp Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Pour and Nylander Strike in 5-2 Loss at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Remain Unbeaten, Defeat Crunch 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Islanders Rally past Thunderbirds in OT - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 4-0 - Providence Bruins
- Swaney Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over Rockford - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Secure Point, But Isles Steal Victory in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Battle Back for 2-1 Victory over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Split Weekend with Dramatic Overtime Win - Hershey Bears
- Checkers Clinch Point, Fall in OT Thriller - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Open Road Swing with 7-3 Win in Toronto - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- 5 Things: Heat at Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Reese Johnson Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Face Condors Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Trip to Lehigh Valley - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Defenseman Colton White Assigned to Utica - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 23 at Toronto - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Prepare for Physical Rematch Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Fly Past Gulls, 6-2, Friday in San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Abbotsford Canucks Win Thriller in Inaugural Home Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Fall, 3-2, to Canucks - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sellout Sees Gulls Fall in Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Tops Bakersfield 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Earn First Win of the Year with Third-Period Comeback - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Fly Past Gulls, 6-2, in Road Opener - Stockton Heat
- Berdin, Moose Shutout Grand Rapids 1-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Fall 0-1 in Defensive Battle with Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Jose Rallies in Third to Top Eagles, 5-4 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.