Swaney Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over Rockford

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (3-1-0-0; 6 pts.) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0; 2 pts.) for the second consecutive night, by a score of 5-2. Wild forward Nick Swaney collected two goals, just as he did on Friday night. He also recorded an assist in the Saturday night contest.

Swaney struck first on the powerplay at 1:11 of the first period, with Mitchell Chaffee and Adam Beckman earning assists on the game's first goal.

On a short-handed chance, Swaney netted his second of the game past Collin Delia (17 saves) just over 10 minutes later at 11:51 on a patient setup from Wild forward Cody McLeod. The goal gave Iowa a 2-0 lead and Turner Ottenbreit collected the secondary assist on the play.

At the end of the first period, the Wild led 2-0 on the strength of Swaney's tallies. Iowa outshot Rockford 14-6 in the period.

Iowa's Mason Shaw started the scoring in the second period, scoring his first goal of the season at 1:28.

Alexander Nylander put one past Dereck Baribeau (14 saves) at 4:30 of the second period. Nylander's goal trimmed the Wild lead to 3-1.

Iowa forward Kyle Rau continued his hot start to the season, directing a Nick Swaney feed into the twine on the powerplay at 7:53 of the second to make the score 4-1.

IceHogs forward Jakob Pour scored at 10:51 of the second period to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Wild. The goal was Pour's second in as many nights.

Wild forward Adam Beckman scored what would be the final goal of the game on the powerplay at 17:08 of the second period. The goal was Beckman's first of the season and it put Iowa on top 5-2.

The Wild finally broke through on the powerplay tonight, converting on two of their three opportunities. Rockford, however, was unable to score on their 6 powerplay chances.

